McDonald’s Drops a 1,000+ Calorie Monster Called the Big Arch Burger

If you’ve been saying you don’t get enough bang for your buck at McDonald’s anymore, they just responded with a very large bang.

McDonald’s is rolling out a brand new limited time burger next Tuesday called the Big Arch Burger. And when they say big, they mean it.

The sandwich features two quarter pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, crispy onions, raw onions, lettuce, pickles and a new “Big Arch Sauce” described as a mix of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors. It all sits on a toasted bun coated in sesame and poppy seeds.

Now here’s where it gets wild.

The Big Arch clocks in at 1,057 calories. For comparison, a regular McDonald’s cheeseburger has 303 calories and a Big Mac has 509. So yes, this thing is basically two Big Macs plus a life decision.

No official price yet, but early estimates suggest it could run around 12 to 15 dollars for a full meal.

So the question is not can you eat it. The question is should you.