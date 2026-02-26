McDonald’s Drops a 1,000+ Calorie Monster Called the Big Arch Burger

Big Mac BANGKOK, THAILAND - JUNE 08: A McDonald's Big Mac meal on June 08, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. International fast food chains such as McDonald's, KFC and Burger King are wildly popular in Southeast Asia, with the brands found in nearly every major city and town in the region, a reflection of the brands' global appeal and reach. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you’ve been saying you don’t get enough bang for your buck at McDonald’s anymore, they just responded with a very large bang.

McDonald’s is rolling out a brand new limited time burger next Tuesday called the Big Arch Burger. And when they say big, they mean it.

The sandwich features two quarter pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, crispy onions, raw onions, lettuce, pickles and a new “Big Arch Sauce” described as a mix of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors. It all sits on a toasted bun coated in sesame and poppy seeds.

Now here’s where it gets wild.

The Big Arch clocks in at 1,057 calories. For comparison, a regular McDonald’s cheeseburger has 303 calories and a Big Mac has 509. So yes, this thing is basically two Big Macs plus a life decision.

No official price yet, but early estimates suggest it could run around 12 to 15 dollars for a full meal.

So the question is not can you eat it. The question is should you.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need