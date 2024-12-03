A McDonald’s Favorite is BACK Today!

McRib (Mallory Glickman/Mcdonalds Mallory Glickman)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

McDonald’s beloved McRib is making its highly anticipated return to menus nationwide on December 3, 2024. A seasonal favorite for the past six years, the McRib has become a must-have tradition to close out the year.

But this year, there’s an extra treat for die-hard fans. For those who love recreating the McRib at home but can’t nail the signature sauce, McDonald’s is stepping up with a limited-edition McRib sauce jug! Starting November 25th at 10 a.m. EST, the half-gallon “Whole Lotta McRib Sauce” will be available for $19.99 exclusively online at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com. Supplies

