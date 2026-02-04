McDonald’s Is Giving Away Chicken McNugget Caviar Kits for Valentine’s Day

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Fast food is getting a luxury glow up just in time for Valentine’s Day.

McDonald’s announced a limited edition giveaway that pairs one of its most iconic menu items with a traditionally high end delicacy: caviar. The fast food giant is launching McNugget Caviar kits through an online only drop at McNuggetCaviar.com.

The kits will be available free of charge while supplies last and will not be sold inside McDonald’s restaurants.

This marks McDonald’s first collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a U.S. based caviar company known for serving Michelin starred restaurants and luxury hotels.

Each McNugget Caviar kit includes a one ounce tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar branded as McNugget Caviar, a twenty five dollar Arch Card redeemable toward Chicken McNuggets, crème fraîche, and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon.

Because nothing says romance quite like nuggets and caviar.

