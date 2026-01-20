Meet the 92-Year-Old Oakland Park Bartender Who Has No Plans to Slow Down

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

In Oakland Park, one woman is proving that age is just a number and a very flexible one at that.

Local 10 recently highlighted Margie Sadowski as their Fresh Face of the Week, and at 92 years old, she’s still clocking in for her bartending shifts with zero plans to retire anytime soon.

“In my head, I’m not 92. I’m 82,” Sadowski joked. Her motto is simple. Think young, feel young. And here’s the wild part. She doesn’t even drink. She says she never liked alcohol and doesn’t even enjoy the smell.

Despite that, Sadowski opens the bar, pours drinks, keeps things running smoothly, and works four days a week at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Oakland Park. She first got into bartending at 24 after boldly offering to train for the job when the bar owner couldn’t find reliable help.

Sadowski briefly retired once, but quickly realized sitting at home was not for her. When her daughter needed help staffing the bar, Margie stepped right back in. Along with bartending, she also serves as the group’s secretary and the unofficial therapist behind the bar.

She admits today’s drink orders confuse her sometimes, but the people don’t. That’s what keeps her coming back.

As for retirement, she says she’ll think about it around 100. And honestly, with that energy, we believe her.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

