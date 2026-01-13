Meet Deco, the Miami Beach Fire Department’s Newest and Furriest Recruit

The Miami Beach Fire Department has officially welcomed a new team member, and he’s already winning hearts across South Florida. His name is Deco, and while he won’t be battling flames, his role is just as important.

Deco is a one year old Labrador and German shorthaired pointer mix and the department’s first ever emotional support K 9. He was adopted from the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter at just seven months old and made history by transitioning directly from shelter life into fire service.

According to Fire Chief Digna Abello, mental wellness is just as critical as physical readiness for firefighters. Deco helps create moments of comfort, giving crews a chance to decompress, open up, and deal with the daily stresses of the job.

The department says Deco has a special talent for sniffing out emotional gaps and offering support when it’s needed most. No turnout gear required.