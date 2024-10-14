Meet Trooper: The Viral Dog Who Was Left For Dead During Hurricane Milton, Ready For Adoption

]A Bull Terrier dog in a Halloween costume parades around Eisenhower Park during Barkfest on October 26, 2019 in East Meadow, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A heartwarming story is emerging from Florida as a courageous dog, who captured the nation’s attention, prepares for adoption under a new name—Trooper. This lovable Bull Terrier made headlines when he was rescued from a fence where he had been left tied up, abandoned by his owner as Hurricane Milton approached Tampa.

As the storm bore down, a vigilant state trooper discovered Trooper in this dire situation, where he was essentially left for dead. Thankfully, the trooper’s quick action saved the pup’s life, sparking a wave of support and concern from animal lovers across the country.

Now, Trooper is on the mend and ready to find a forever home. The Leon County Humane Society has been overwhelmed with inquiries about adopting him. They condemned Trooper’s former owner as “cruel and thoughtless,” a sentiment echoed by many who followed his story. While the shelter is currently not accepting applications for Trooper, they assure potential adopters that he will remain in foster care until he fully recovers from the trauma he endured.

In the meantime, the shelter is also highlighting the many other deserving dogs in their care who are in need of loving homes. While Trooper’s journey is just beginning, there are plenty of furry friends waiting for a chance at a better life.

HELLO, I'M TROOPER! The dog saved by FHP after being found tied to a fence on I-75 near Tampa during evacuations for Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name! https://t.co/QdzxDZxnh5 pic.twitter.com/GWO7Le2CBl — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 11, 2024

For those looking to adopt, consider visiting the Leon County Humane Society to meet the other wonderful dogs available. While we eagerly anticipate Trooper’s bright future, let’s not forget the many animals who need our support today. Stay tuned for updates on Trooper’s adoption journey, and let’s all cheer for this brave pup as he embarks on a new chapter filled with love and companionship.