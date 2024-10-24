MEGA JOB FAIR Today In Sunrise

Are you on the hunt for a new job? This week, a fantastic opportunity is coming to Sunrise! More than 150 hiring managers and recruiters will gather at a mega job fair, ready to fill thousands of positions across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 24Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Location: Amerant Bank Arena, SunriseParking: Free

Who’s Hiring?

This job fair will feature an impressive lineup of companies seeking to fill various positions, including:

Retail Giants : Tory Burch, Coach, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Gap, Aeropostale, Nautica, Reebok, Lucky Brand, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s, all looking for staff for their Sawgrass Mills locations.



: Tory Burch, Coach, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Gap, Aeropostale, Nautica, Reebok, Lucky Brand, Polo Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi’s, all looking for staff for their Sawgrass Mills locations. Government and Education : Broward County Board of Commissioners, Broward County Public Schools - Food & Nutrition Services, and the City of Coral Springs.



: Broward County Board of Commissioners, Broward County Public Schools - Food & Nutrition Services, and the City of Coral Springs. Various Industries: Companies like Racetrac, NUC University, Generali Global Assistance, Massey Services, Norwegian Cruise Lines, OneBlood, the Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Bryant Security, Kelly Education, Jiffy Lube, and the City of Boca Raton.



Open Positions

Job seekers can expect a wide range of positions, from entry-level roles to management opportunities. Some of the positions available include:

Police Officers

Security Personnel

Food Service Workers

Technicians

Sales Representatives

Customer Service Associates

IT Specialists

Teacher Assistants

Insurance Agents

Account Executives

Several companies will even conduct on-the-spot interviews and extend job offers during the event!

Pre-Registration Encouraged

To make the most of this opportunity, attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the job fair. By registering and uploading your resume, companies will be able to access your information, significantly enhancing your chances of finding a job.

Tips for Job Fair Success

To help you stand out at the job fair, here are some tips:

Dress Professionally : Treat this event like a job interview.

: Treat this event like a job interview. Craft Your Pitch : Prepare a brief summary of your skills and experience to share with recruiters.

: Prepare a brief summary of your skills and experience to share with recruiters. Make a Lasting Impression : First impressions count—be friendly and engaging.

: First impressions count—be friendly and engaging. Bring Copies of Your Resume : Have several updated copies on hand to distribute.

: Have several updated copies on hand to distribute. Be Open-Minded: Explore all opportunities, even those that may not be your first choice.

Ready to Land Your Dream Job?

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to connect with potential employers and take a significant step toward your career goals. Arrive early, dress to impress, and bring your best self to the mega job fair in Sunrise. We can’t wait to see you there!