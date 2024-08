Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

If you’re a fan of Megan THEE Stallion... I’ve got exciting news: Megan Thee Stallion is hosting this year’s MTV VMAs on September 11th! Not only is she the host with the most, but she’s also up for five awards, including Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration with GloRilla.

With two VMAs already to her name, Megan’s performance promises to be electric. Are you planning to watch? Let me know why or why not!