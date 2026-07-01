Mexico City’s Reaction To Second Goal Was Absolutely Chilling

Mexican fans react following the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

If you thought the atmosphere inside the stadium was electric, wait until you see what happened across Mexico City after El Tri scored its second goal against Ecuador.

Videos shared across social media captured an incredible moment as Raúl Jiménez found the back of the net to give Mexico a 2 to 0 lead. Within seconds, cheers erupted throughout the city. Car horns blared in every direction, fireworks lit up the night sky, and entire neighborhoods exploded in celebration, creating a roar that sounded like one giant stadium.

The emotional reaction wasn’t just about one goal. It was about finally ending decades of heartbreak.

With the victory over Ecuador, Mexico snapped a 40 year drought without a World Cup knockout stage victory. El Tri had not won a knockout match since defeating Bulgaria at the 1986 World Cup, also hosted in Mexico. Since then, the national team had either been eliminated in the first knockout round seven straight times or failed to advance out of the group stage in 2022.

The 2 to 0 win sends Mexico into the Round of 16 and has reignited belief that this squad could make a deep run on home soil. Even head coach Javier Aguirre, who was part of Mexico’s 1986 team as a player, called the connection between the team and its fans “spectacular.”

For one unforgettable moment, an entire country celebrated together, and judging by the videos, you could hear the joy from miles away.