MIA Just Opened A Luxury Private Terminal And It Starts At $1,300

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 10: Travelers walk past a flight information board at the Miami International Airport on November 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Airports have been experiencing delays and flight cancellations as airlines are decreasing flights at dozens of major U.S. airports to ease the pressure on air traffic controllers, who have been working unpaid during the ongoing government shutdown. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If you’ve ever wished you could skip the crowds, long security lines, and hectic airport experience, Miami International Airport now has a new option for travelers willing to splurge.

MIA has officially opened a new private luxury terminal located inside the former Pan American Airways headquarters, offering a VIP experience from the moment passengers arrive.

Instead of entering through the main airport, travelers using the service can check in at the private terminal, pass through dedicated TSA screening, and relax in a luxury setting before their flight. When it’s time to board, guests are chauffeured directly to their aircraft.

The terminal features private suites, salons, a spa, and premium dining options designed to make travel feel more like a five star resort experience than a trip to the airport.

Of course, luxury comes with a price tag. Packages start at approximately $1,300 and can increase depending on the level of service selected.

Travelers interested in using the terminal must apply online and receive approval at least 48 hours before their scheduled flight.

For those looking to avoid the usual airport stress, this may be one of the most luxurious ways to start a vacation in South Florida.