Miami Beach is Bringing Back $1 Parking!

Let’s be real. Sometimes parking in Miami Beach costs almost as much as lunch.

The good news? The City of Miami Beach is bringing back its popular $1 per hour parking deal, making it a lot more affordable to spend the day at the beach, grab dinner, or check out your favorite local spots.

The $1 rate is available at city-owned parking garages, municipal parking lots, and metered street parking when you pay through the ParkMobile app. The discounted rate is valid for up to three hours per parking session, with a maximum of 45 discounted hours during the promotion.

The city says the goal is to encourage more people to visit Miami Beach during the slower summer months while supporting local restaurants, shops, and businesses. Honestly, if you’ve been avoiding the beach because parking has gotten ridiculously expensive, this is a pretty good excuse to head over without feeling like you’re spending half your budget before you even get out of the car.

Just make sure you’re parking in a participating City of Miami Beach location and paying through the ParkMobile app so the discount is applied.

Would $1 parking get you back to Miami Beach more often, or is the traffic still a dealbreaker?