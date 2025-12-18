Miami Beach is Getting a Free Water Taxi

If sitting in traffic trying to get across the bay makes your blood pressure rise, this is some good news. Miami Beach is officially bringing back a free water taxi connecting Miami and Miami Beach.

The city tested the idea earlier this month during Miami Art Week and Art Basel, offering a free ferry ride across Biscayne Bay. Locals and visitors loved it, especially because it meant skipping traffic altogether. The biggest question afterward was whether it would become permanent.

Now we have an answer.

Miami Beach commissioners just voted to approve an agreement with Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale to operate a no-fare water taxi between Miami and Miami Beach. The service is set to officially launch on January 20, 2026.

Yes, free. And yes, across the bay.

Consider this your future traffic workaround.