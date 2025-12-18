Miami Beach is Getting a Free Water Taxi

VISIT FLORIDA
By Martica Lopez

If sitting in traffic trying to get across the bay makes your blood pressure rise, this is some good news. Miami Beach is officially bringing back a free water taxi connecting Miami and Miami Beach.

The city tested the idea earlier this month during Miami Art Week and Art Basel, offering a free ferry ride across Biscayne Bay. Locals and visitors loved it, especially because it meant skipping traffic altogether. The biggest question afterward was whether it would become permanent.

Now we have an answer.

Miami Beach commissioners just voted to approve an agreement with Water Taxi of Fort Lauderdale to operate a no-fare water taxi between Miami and Miami Beach. The service is set to officially launch on January 20, 2026.

Yes, free. And yes, across the bay.

Consider this your future traffic workaround.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!