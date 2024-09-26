Miami Beach Pizza Named “Cheap Eats” In US

By Ian James

In today’s world, finding a great meal at a good price is key—and lucky for us, South Florida has a winner! Pummarola in Miami Beach was ranked fourth best for “cheap eats” in the country, according to a CashNetUsa survey using Yelp reviews. Known for their Neapolitan-style pizza made with San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella, Pummarola even offers pizza-making classes. Locals love it too, with over 500 five-star Google reviews! With pizzas starting at just $10.50, you can enjoy gourmet flavors without breaking the bank.

