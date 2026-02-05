Miami Beach Releases New Spring Break PSA!

Miami Beach has released a new spring break PSA, and the message is simple: The city is open, but it is not here for chaos.

The video follows a man who wakes up from a 10 year coma expecting the old South Beach scene, only to find a more fitness focused Miami Beach with people running, working out, and doing things differently.

City leaders say last year’s crackdown worked, with fewer crowds and less trouble, and most of those safety measures are staying in place with slight adjustments to help businesses.

The message to spring breakers is clear: enjoy Miami Beach, just do it the right way.

Do you think this approach will actually change spring break in Miami Beach? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below and as always I will definitely do the same! Besitos!