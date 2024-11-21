Miami Cracks Down on Graffiti-Covered Downtown Building

Time is running out for the owners of a graffiti-covered building in downtown Miami. On Tuesday, the city’s code enforcement board rejected further extensions for cleaning up the former VITAS building, which has drawn criticism as a public eyesore.

“It’s become a free-for-all on this structure,” said Assistant City Attorney Rachel Dooley. “For over a year, this is the impression the world gets of Miami.”

Board member Keon Williams emphasized that delays were unacceptable. “No more time for scaffolding. The building should have been cleaned or painted long ago.”

City Commissioner Joe Carollo echoed these frustrations during a press conference, urging the owners to address the issue before the New Year’s Eve celebration at Bayfront Park. “This isn’t the image we want for Miami,” he said, accusing the owners of stalling plans to demolish the property.

Local leaders agree. “If this can happen downtown, it can happen anywhere,” said Downtown Neighbors Alliance President James Torres.

With over a year of inaction, Dooley described the neglect as “unforgivable.” Miami’s leadership is determined to restore the city’s image, pushing for immediate action on this highly visible property.