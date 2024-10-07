Miami Dade & Broward County Public Schools to close due to Hurricane Milton!

Sorry We Are Closed School Storm Sign (William Clayton)

By Martica Lopez

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, Miami Dade & Broward County have decided to close their schools and district offices starting tomorrow Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Below are the statements from both school districts:



