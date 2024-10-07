Miami Dade & Broward County Public Schools to close due to Hurricane Milton!

Sorry We Are Closed School Storm Sign (William Clayton)

Ahead of Hurricane Milton, Miami Dade & Broward County have decided to close their schools and district offices starting tomorrow Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Below are the statements from both school districts:

Important update! Due to recent developments and in collaboration with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service, all @MDCPS school-related activities inclusive of adult education will be suspended as of 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 8,… pic.twitter.com/zcEmw0Y0h9 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) October 7, 2024

Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be open tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8. However, District offices will close at 4 p.m., and all after-school activities, including evening classes, after school care and supper services are canceled.… pic.twitter.com/TJNBmiBVnt — Broward Schools (@browardschools) October 7, 2024







