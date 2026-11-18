Well, South Florida, it looks like Mother Nature isn’t giving us a break!

After all that crazy rain and flooding we’ve been dealing with, Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools have officially canceled classes for Thursday, November 19.

And if you’re a parent trying to figure out what’s happening, here’s what you need to know.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miami-Dade schools were open Wednesday, but the district has decided to close all public schools and district operations Thursday as a precaution.

With more rain expected, officials don’t want students, parents, or school buses having to navigate flooded streets.

Broward County Public Schools

Broward schools will be closed for the second day in a row, along with district offices. The flooding has been so bad that two school bus depots are inaccessible, and some campuses are dealing with standing water.

The district says it needs time for the water to go down and to make sure schools are safe before students return.

What about Friday?

As of Wednesday evening, neither district has confirmed whether classes will resume Friday, November 20.

And listen, we’ve seen how quickly these streets can flood. If you don’t have to be out driving, stay home, and please don’t try to drive through standing water.

Stay safe, South Florida! ❤️