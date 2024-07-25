Miami Dade & Broward Schools receive an "A" Rating!

Classroom More than 61,000 Volusia County students returned to classrooms on Monday. (WFTV Staff)

South Florida has some of the best schools in the state! So much so, that Miami Dade & Broward County Public Schools were rated as “A” level school districts.

Miami-Dade received it’s “A” rating for the 5th year in a row.

Broward County received their first “A” rating since 2011!