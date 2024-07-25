Miami Dade & Broward Schools receive an "A" Rating!

By Martica Lopez

South Florida has some of the best schools in the state! So much so, that Miami Dade & Broward County Public Schools were rated as “A” level school districts.

Miami-Dade received it’s “A” rating for the 5th year in a row.

Broward County received their first “A” rating since 2011!

