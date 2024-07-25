Miami Dade & Broward Schools receive an "A" Rating!

South Florida has some of the best schools in the state! So much so, that Miami Dade & Broward County Public Schools were rated as “A” level school districts.
Miami-Dade received it’s “A” rating for the 5th year in a row.
Broward County received their first “A” rating since 2011!
Exciting news! For the fifth year in a row, @MDCPS is an A-rated district! We’re proud to be in the top 10 (ranked #8) out of 67 districts and celebrate our top performance in all five proficiency areas. Special congratulations to our newly A-rated schools! #YourBestChoiceMDCPS pic.twitter.com/Cb7S4uWzCt— Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) July 24, 2024