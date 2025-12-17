Miami-Dade Cracks Down on Fake Disabled Parking Permits

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office has announced an immediate, countywide audit of all disabled parking permit applications filed over the past 24 months. The office, which is legally authorized to issue and regulate these permits, says the move is necessary to crack down on widespread fraud that has harmed seniors, veterans, and residents with legitimate mobility disabilities.

Officials warn that providing false information on an application is a first degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail or a 1,000 dollar fine. Using a fraudulent or unauthorized permit is also a criminal offense. Law enforcement and parking officers will confiscate expired, stolen, fake, or improperly used permits on sight.

All fraudulent permits uncovered in the audit will be revoked, and confirmed violations will be referred for prosecution. The county says disabled parking permits are lifelines, not conveniences, and restoring integrity to the system is a top priority.

