The Miami Dolphins Are Releasing Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa After Six Seasons!

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday that they are releasing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, officially ending his six season run with the team.

Tua had been the Dolphins’ main starting quarterback for the past five and a half years, but the team says they’re moving in a new direction at the position. The move will become official when the new NFL league year begins on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa went 44 and 32 as Miami’s starter and even led the NFL in passing yards back in 2023. But injuries, including multiple concussions, and inconsistent play in recent seasons made his future with the team uncertain.

This decision is also part of a bigger reset for the Dolphins, who now have a new general manager and head coach and are making several roster changes this offseason.

As for what’s next, Miami will now have to figure out who their next quarterback will be. Rookie Quinn Ewers got a shot late last season, but it’s still unclear if the team will stick with him or look elsewhere.

Listen, I’m not a sports expert, but one thing is clear… the Dolphins are starting fresh, and now everyone’s waiting to see who their next quarterback will be.