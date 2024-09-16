Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Makes Decision On Retirement

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, beloved by South Florida fans, is currently sidelined after suffering another concussion but has made it clear that he plans to return to the game. At 26, Tua has no intentions of retiring and will work closely with medical specialists to determine when he can safely return to the field. While his health remains the priority, Tua’s focus is on recovery and getting back to leading the Dolphins, giving fans hope for his future in football.