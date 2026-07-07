Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah Rank Among the Worst Cities for Renters!

An 'Apartments for Rent' sign hangs in front of a building on Dec. 06, 2022 in Miami Beach, Fla. -- Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

If you’ve been feeling like finding an affordable place to rent in South Florida is getting harder every year, you’re definitely not imagining it.

A new WalletHub study ranked more than 180 cities across the country to see where renters are getting the most for their money, and South Florida didn’t do so well.

Miami ranked No. 121, Pembroke Pines came in at No. 122, Fort Lauderdale landed at No. 162 and Hialeah ranked No. 167.

The study looked at things that matter when you’re trying to rent, like how much apartments cost, how easy they are to find, whether jobs are available and what it’s actually like to live there.

One thing that stood out is Hialeah was among the cities with the fewest rentals available, while both Miami and Hialeah also ranked near the bottom for affordable apartments.

Whether you’ve been looking for your first apartment or thinking about moving, these rankings are a reminder that finding a place to rent in South Florida isn’t just expensive. It’s becoming harder to do, period.