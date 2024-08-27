Miami, Get Ready to Roll at Wynwood Skate!

Believe it or not, I can’t skate to save my life. However, if you love to roller skate, your new favorite skating spot is about to open! On September 6th at Wynwood Marketplace, Wynwood Skate brings retro flair to the Miami’s arts district with its vibrant, 1970s-inspired rink. Whether you’re a pro or a newbie, come glide on the colorful checkerboard rink and soak up the lively atmosphere.

Details:

Dates: September 6 - November 1

Location: Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Hours: Thurs 5-10pm, Fri 4-10pm, Sat 1-10pm, Sun 1-8pm

Tickets: Starting at $25 (includes skate rental)

Socks Required



