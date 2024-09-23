Miami Has Two Pizzerias On List of Best in the World

As a pizza lover in South Florida, I’m thrilled to share that two of the top pizzerias in the *world* are right in our backyard! According to the prestigious “Top 50 Pizza” guide, Miami Beach’s La Leggenda and O’ Munaciello have landed on the list of the best 100 pizzerias globally.

La Leggenda, ranked at No. 45, is known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, crafted by Giovanni Gagliardi, who comes from a family of Italian pizza masters.

O’ Munaciello, coming in at No. 55, offers its famous 48-hour-risen dough and wood-fired pizzas at its locations in the MiMo District and Coral Way. It’s exciting to see our local spots being recognized among pizza giants from Italy, New York, and even Tokyo!

Anyone else hungry for pizza now?