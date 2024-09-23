Miami Has Two Pizzerias On List of Best in the World

Anyone else hungry for pizza now?

Pizza Pizza (Pixabay)

By Ian James

As a pizza lover in South Florida, I’m thrilled to share that two of the top pizzerias in the *world* are right in our backyard! According to the prestigious “Top 50 Pizza” guide, Miami Beach’s La Leggenda and O’ Munaciello have landed on the list of the best 100 pizzerias globally.

La Leggenda, ranked at No. 45, is known for its authentic Neapolitan pizza, crafted by Giovanni Gagliardi, who comes from a family of Italian pizza masters.

O’ Munaciello, coming in at No. 55, offers its famous 48-hour-risen dough and wood-fired pizzas at its locations in the MiMo District and Coral Way. It’s exciting to see our local spots being recognized among pizza giants from Italy, New York, and even Tokyo!

Anyone else hungry for pizza now?

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!