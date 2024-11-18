Miami Heat Fans Are NOT a Fan The City Edition Jerseys

We're not sure if Miami's Dwyane Wade has "The Man" emblazoned across the back of one of his Heat jerseys, but that's what Paul Howard had stitched on his personalized Miami Heat jersey for $119.20.

The Miami Heat’s new “Blood Red” City Edition uniforms are heating up social media, though not quite as the team hoped.

Revealed on November 14, the bold, all-red jerseys feature “Heat Culture” across the chest in a rugged, distressed black font. Adding a personal touch, the jock tag includes team president Pat Riley’s iconic motto, “The Main Thing Is the Main Thing.” The Heat promoted the design with the tagline, “This red runs deep from head to toe.”

But fans on social media weren’t impressed. Reactions ranged from disappointment to frustration, with some lamenting the commercialization of “Heat Culture.” One fan wrote, “I just hate that they turned Heat Culture into a gimmick to sell jerseys. I would’ve much rather them just continue with the Vice jerseys.”

The Vice series remains a high-water mark for Heat uniforms, celebrated for capturing Miami’s vibrant essence. In comparison, the “Blood Red” look feels one-dimensional to some, with critics saying it doesn’t live up to the city’s creative potential.

While the design may grow on fans, for now, the Vice series casts a long shadow. What’s your take: bold statement or a missed opportunity?

Always in our blood, now on our backs. Own the HEAT Culture: Blood Red uniform now - https://t.co/8hIIKpnHI9#BleedHEATRed // @RobinhoodApp pic.twitter.com/sFCDnowwd3 — The Miami HEAT Store (@MiamiHEATstore) November 14, 2024