Miami Heat Fans Are NOT a Fan The City Edition Jerseys

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Miami Heat’s new “Blood Red” City Edition uniforms are heating up social media, though not quite as the team hoped.

Revealed on November 14, the bold, all-red jerseys feature “Heat Culture” across the chest in a rugged, distressed black font. Adding a personal touch, the jock tag includes team president Pat Riley’s iconic motto, “The Main Thing Is the Main Thing.” The Heat promoted the design with the tagline, “This red runs deep from head to toe.”

But fans on social media weren’t impressed. Reactions ranged from disappointment to frustration, with some lamenting the commercialization of “Heat Culture.” One fan wrote, “I just hate that they turned Heat Culture into a gimmick to sell jerseys. I would’ve much rather them just continue with the Vice jerseys.”

The Vice series remains a high-water mark for Heat uniforms, celebrated for capturing Miami’s vibrant essence. In comparison, the “Blood Red” look feels one-dimensional to some, with critics saying it doesn’t live up to the city’s creative potential.

While the design may grow on fans, for now, the Vice series casts a long shadow. What’s your take: bold statement or a missed opportunity?

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

