Colorado v LSU LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 06: Shaquille O'Neal attends a game between the LSU Lady Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buffaloes defeated the Lady Tigers 92-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaq helped the Miami Heat to an NBA Championship back in 2006 and he was back in South Florida this week! O’Neal was promoting his candy brand “SHAQ- ALICIOUS” at a Walmart in Doral. He’s not new to having a hand in a business, Shaq owns other franchises like Five Guys, Papa John’s, 24-Hour Fitness Center and more!

