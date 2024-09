Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will be one of 12 venues hosting the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup next year. The tournament, set for 2025, will feature eight groups of four teams, with the top two advancing to knockout rounds. While the final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, this marks a major international soccer event for South Florida ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Not to get confused with the FIFA World Cup in 2026.