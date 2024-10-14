Cheapest City to See Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is winding down, with just three U.S. stops left—Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis—before wrapping in Canada this December. It’s your last chance to catch the record-smashing show everyone’s obsessed with, but don’t expect it to be cheap—especially in Miami, where nothing ever is. Flights might be off-peak this time of year, but don’t get your hopes up too high. Indianapolis takes the prize for the most expensive stop, with hotel stays starting at $270 a night and resale tickets averaging a jaw-dropping $2,800. Miami isn’t far behind, with flights starting at $232, hotels from $209, and tickets averaging $2,660 (yeah, a grand for the cheapest seat). New Orleans is technically the most “affordable,” but that’s still a stretch—$192 for flights, $119 hotels, and tickets hovering around $920 minimum. Bottom line: No matter where you go, your wallet’s taking a hit, but at least New Orleans will hurt the least.