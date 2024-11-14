Miami is considered one of the best cities for Sports!

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports (Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

If you’re a sports fan in South Florida, you’re in the right place. Miami is ranked #6 on WalletHub’s list of best sports cities, with its action-packed sports scene from the Miami Heat to the Dolphins. Whether you’re catching a game at Hard Rock Stadium or cheering on the Heat at Kaseya Center, Miami brings the heat—literally and figuratively!

But don’t forget Sunrise! Just north of Miami, Sunrise is making waves with the Florida Panthers, ranked in the top 10 for hockey cities. The Amerant Bank Arena is where the action’s at for hockey lovers.