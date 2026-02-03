Miami is One of the Best Places in the U.S. to Get Married!

Weddings are expensive. The average couple now spends about $33,000, so where you get married really matters. A new study from WalletHub ranked more than 180 U.S. cities to find the best places to get married in 2026, and Florida showed up strong.

Three Florida cities made the Top 10, including Orlando, Tampa, and Miami which ranked No. 3 overall.

Top 5 Best Places to Get Married in the U.S.

Las Vegas Orlando Miami Atlanta Tampa

So why Miami? It is pretty simple. There are plenty of venues, no shortage of vendors, great food, and a lot for guests to do while they are in town. Miami also performs well when it comes to affordability for guests, which matters more than ever when people are traveling for weddings.

Have you gotten married in Miami, or did you leave town? If you did, how much did it cost? You let me know your thoughts in the comments below. As always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.