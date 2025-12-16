Miami is One of the Top Cities Spending on OnlyFans!

It’s no secret that Miami is full of enfermos. For those of you whose Spanish isn’t very good looking, that means sickos. And yes, the numbers back it up.

Miami just ranked as one of the top cities in the world when it comes to spending on OnlyFans. This is not just about creators making money here. People in Miami are spending a lot on the platform too. Per person, the city landed in the Top 3 globally, with hundreds of thousands of dollars spent per 10,000 residents.

OnlyFans overall is booming, bringing in $7.2 billion worldwide. Miami is right in the middle of that growth, with locals spending roughly $17 million on the platform this year alone.

And if you think this behavior stops at OnlyFans, it does not. Miami also ranked No. 1 in the U.S. for new sign ups on Ashley Madison, which is a dating website for people in relationships looking to have affairs.

So no, none of this is surprising. It is just very Miami.