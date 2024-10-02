Miami is ranked the #1 Foodie City in the U.S.

Mister O1 Miami-based Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza restaurant chain will open its first Central Florida restaurant later this month. (Mister O1)

By Martica Lopez

Let’s be real—Miami’s food scene is unmatched, and WalletHub just confirmed it by naming us the #1 city for foodies in the U.S. Whether you’re brunching in Wynwood or grabbing street food after a night out, this city serves up flavors for *everyone*. Sure, we’ve got Michelin-star spots like L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, but the real magic is in the variety and affordability.

Miami’s diversity means you can grab tacos, sushi, or vegan bites all on the same street. Plus, with top farmers’ markets, gourmet stores, and kitchen supply shops, it’s a playground for anyone who loves to eat or cook.

WalletHub called it—Miami is foodie heaven, and they’re not wrong.

Find out more here!
