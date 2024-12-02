Miami is ranked one of the funnest cities in the U.S.

In Weak Economy, Boat Dumping In Miami Waterways Increases MIAMI - APRIL 22: The city of Miami skyline seen from the ocean on April 22, 2009 in Miami, Florida. Though it is hard for law enforcement officers to determine which boats have been abandoned unless they wash-up on shore or are a navigational hazard the downturn in the economy has shown that derelict/abandoned boats are becoming more of a problem from California to Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

Miami isn’t just fun—it’s the third-most fun city in the U.S., and honestly, who’s surprised?! Whether you’re eating, exploring, or dancing the night away, this city knows how to keep the vibes high.

- Foodie Heaven: With the most restaurants per capita (and so many 4.5-star spots), you’ll never run out of places to brunch, munch, and grab dessert.

- Water Adventures: Boating, fishing, paddleboarding—Miami has more marinas and tours than you can imagine. Life’s better on the water, right?

- Active & Outdoorsy: Parks are everywhere (88% of us live super close), plus Miami’s packed with fitness centers to keep you moving.

- Sports Aficionados: Dolphins, Heat, Soccer—oh my! This city’s a sports lover’s dream.

Miami brings the energy 24/7. What’s your favorite way to enjoy the Magic City? Let me know below in the comments below!

Find out more here!


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!