Miami is ranked one of the funnest cities in the U.S.

Miami isn’t just fun—it’s the third-most fun city in the U.S., and honestly, who’s surprised?! Whether you’re eating, exploring, or dancing the night away, this city knows how to keep the vibes high.

- Foodie Heaven: With the most restaurants per capita (and so many 4.5-star spots), you’ll never run out of places to brunch, munch, and grab dessert.

- Water Adventures: Boating, fishing, paddleboarding—Miami has more marinas and tours than you can imagine. Life’s better on the water, right?

- Active & Outdoorsy: Parks are everywhere (88% of us live super close), plus Miami’s packed with fitness centers to keep you moving.

- Sports Aficionados: Dolphins, Heat, Soccer—oh my! This city’s a sports lover’s dream.

Miami brings the energy 24/7.




