Miami Launches $10,000 Contest to Create the City’s Official Anthem!

For a city that has influenced Latin pop, hip hop, electronic, and everything in between, it is kind of wild that Miami does not have an official anthem.

That could change this year.

The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is teaming up with Elevate Miami and Guitars Over Guns to launch Elevated Tracks 305, a global open call for an original song that captures the spirit of the 305. They are looking for something contemporary that reflects Miami’s rhythm, resilience, culture, and complexity.

This is not just for one genre either. Latin, pop, hip hop, R&B, jazz, fusion. If it feels like Miami, it qualifies. Anyone with a meaningful connection to the city can submit.

There will be six winners total, three youth and three adults. In each category, first place wins $10,000, second place gets $2,500, and third place receives $1,000. Winners will also get major exposure through live performances, media, and digital platforms across the city and beyond.

Submissions are open now and close March 30. Winners will be announced in early May, decided by a combination of a public vote and a jury that includes industry heavy hitters with deep Miami roots.

I actually love this idea. Miami deserves a song that feels like us now, not just a club record, not just nostalgia, but something that represents who we are in this moment.

