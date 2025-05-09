Miami! Major Lane Closures Coming to the 836 till May 16th—Plan Ahead!

Miami drivers, we’ve got a little construction chaos coming our way!

Starting this Thursday, all eastbound and westbound lanes on 836 (aka State Road 836) will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. between NW 12th and NW 17th Avenue—and yep, it’s happening every night through next Friday, May 16.

Translation: if you’re out late, hitting the gym early, or just trying to get across town, you’re gonna want to reroute. Expect detours, delays, and a whole lotta blinking brake lights.

If you’re headed eastbound, you’ll exit at NW 17th Ave, make your way down to SW 1st Street, then over to South Miami Ave where you can hop on I-95 north or south. Trying to get to Biscayne or the MacArthur Causeway? Keep heading east on 1st Street, then turn onto Biscayne Blvd to link up with the Causeway.

Bottom line: set your GPS, give yourself extra time, and maybe don’t trust the “shortest route” button this week.