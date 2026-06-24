Miami Named One of the Best Cities for Fourth of July Celebrations!

Turns out celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami isn’t such a bad idea after all.

A new WalletHub study ranked Miami as the 19th best city in America to celebrate Independence Day. Not bad considering we came in 99th for weather. Apparently, those afternoon thunderstorms and heat advisories aren’t stopping anyone from having a good time.

What helped Miami crack the Top 20? Things to do. The Magic City ranked 29th in the country for attractions and activities, which makes sense when you think about all the fireworks shows, beach parties, barbecues, and events happening around South Florida during the holiday weekend.

Florida also scored big on the list with Orlando ranking No. 3 overall. According to WalletHub, Orlando stood out for its attractions, recreational activities, and Fourth of July spirit.

The report also found Americans are expected to spend $9.4 billion on food this Fourth of July, while more than 72 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home.

Are you spending the Fourth of July in Miami, heading to Orlando, or getting out of town altogether? Let me know what your plans are in the comments below and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.