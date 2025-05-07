Miami Ranked One of the Best Cities for Basketball Fans!

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 16: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat interacts with fans after defeating the Chicago Bulls during an NBA play-in tournament game at the United Center on April 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Okay, so the playoffs didn’t go how we hoped. The Heat were swept by the Cavaliers, and yeah—it stung. But even without a deep playoff run, Miami still landed in the top 10 best cities in the country for basketball fans. We came in at #6 out of over 290 cities. Let that sink in.

Why? Because Miami lives and breathes basketball. From legendary Heat culture to packed watch parties all over the city, the fan energy here is unmatched. In fact, WalletHub says we have the highest NBA fan engagement in the entire country—yes, even higher than New York.

So even if we’re not in the Finals this year, we’re still winning when it comes to passion, pride, and showing up for our team.

Basketball season may be over for us—but that Heat spirit? Always on fire.