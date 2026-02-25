Miami Ranks as one of the top cities in the U.S. for Faking Sick!

FILE PHOTO: The flu continues to spread in the U.S.

Miami just landed at No. 3 on a new list ranking the U.S. cities most likely to fake being sick to get out of things.

The survey, conducted by Sudoku Bliss, looked at residents in the 40 largest cities and created a “faking sick” score based on how often people admit to pretending to be ill to skip work, plans, chores, or other responsibilities.

Houston ranked No. 1, Cleveland came in at No. 2, and Miami followed at No. 3.

What really stands out is Florida’s presence overall. It’s the only state with three cities in the Top 10:

Miami: No. 3

Jacksonville: No. 5

Tampa: No. 9

Orlando also made the list at No. 20.

According to the survey, 79% of Miami respondents admitted to faking being sick at some point. Nearly half said they’ve done it to get out of plans with friends, and 46% have used it to skip work. Nationally, 86% of Americans say they’ve done the same.

The most common reason? People say they needed a break.

So whether it’s burnout, overbooking, or just wanting a quiet day at home, it looks like Miami is not alone.

Be honest, have you ever called out “sick” and felt perfectly fine? Let me know in the comments below and as always, I will do the same.