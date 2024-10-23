Miami Ranks Third Best City for Halloween!

With Halloween around the corner, Miami is considered the third-best city in the U.S. to celebrate, according to WalletHub. As we gear up for a projected $11.6 billion in Halloween spending, our vibrant culture offers plenty of options, from pumpkin patches to the ninth-most costume and candy stores per capita.
Hialeah, ranking 14th, boasts the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treat stops, making it a family favorite for candy-hunting. For those beyond trick-or-treating, Miami’s nightlife shines with the13th-most bars and clubs, ensuring adults can enjoy the festivities, too.
So, as Halloween approaches, get ready for a spook-tacular celebration—Miami style!