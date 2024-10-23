Miami Ranks Third Best City for Halloween!

Thriller ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 31: Dancers perform to the music of Michael Jackson's Thriller on Halloween prior to the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena on October 31, 2007 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Bucks 102-83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images) (Doug Benc)

With Halloween around the corner, Miami is considered the third-best city in the U.S. to celebrate, according to WalletHub. As we gear up for a projected $11.6 billion in Halloween spending, our vibrant culture offers plenty of options, from pumpkin patches to the ninth-most costume and candy stores per capita.

Hialeah, ranking 14th, boasts the highest percentage of potential trick-or-treat stops, making it a family favorite for candy-hunting. For those beyond trick-or-treating, Miami’s nightlife shines with the13th-most bars and clubs, ensuring adults can enjoy the festivities, too.

So, as Halloween approaches, get ready for a spook-tacular celebration—Miami style!