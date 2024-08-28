Miami Rated RUDEST City In America

Miami, the vibrant heart of the Magic City, has recently been thrust into an unflattering spotlight. A new study has declared Miami the rudest city among the 46 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. This news, based on a survey conducted by Preply—an online tutoring platform—adds to the city’s colorful reputation, but not in the way locals might have hoped.

So, what makes a city earn such a dubious distinction? The survey explored various “typically rude behaviors” to gauge the level of rudeness. Among the behaviors highlighted were a lack of self-awareness, talking on speakerphones in shared spaces, ignoring strangers, showing indifference to others, being impolite to service staff, and not letting others merge in traffic.

In Miami, residents have pointed out that these behaviors are all too common. Aside from the city’s notorious driving habits—something that even Miamians themselves might reluctantly agree with—local complaints include a general lack of self-awareness in public, loudness in shared spaces, rudeness towards service workers, and a general absence of friendliness. Issues like disregarding personal space and hygiene also made the list of grievances.

The survey also revealed an intriguing divide within the city itself. Nearly 90 percent of residents feel that those living in downtown Miami and Brickell are less courteous compared to their suburban counterparts in Hialeah or Miami Lakes. If you’re quick to pin this rudeness on the influx of post-pandemic transplants, think again. The survey found that 54 percent of Miamians believe that longtime residents are ruder than the newcomers.

For those keeping track, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Louisville follow Miami in the rankings of cities with the rudest residents. On the brighter side, the study also identified Omaha, Minneapolis, and San Diego as the cities with the nicest residents.

So, what does this all mean for Miami? While the city is known for its energy and charm, this latest survey suggests that there might be a need for a little more consideration and politeness among its residents. After all, it’s always possible to balance vibrant city life with a touch of civility.