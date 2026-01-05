Miami Vice Finally Has a Permanent Home in Miami Beach

If you’re an 80s kid or just love iconic Miami style, this is one stop you need to add to your list. Miami Vice is officially getting its own museum moment right here in Miami Beach and yes, it’s as cool as it sounds.

What started as a short-run exhibit in 2024 has now evolved into an ongoing Miami Vice Museum experience. Created by fans for fans, the space features original props, costumes, scripts, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from the show that helped define Miami’s look and television history. Several pieces come directly from cast and crew collections.

Highlights include iconic wardrobe pieces worn by Don Johnson , designs tied to Gianni Versace , plus badges, props, and rare photos that longtime fans will instantly recognize.

The Miami Vice Museum is located inside the Wilzig Museum Building

📍 1205 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

🕐 Open daily from 1 PM to 10 PM

If Miami Vice was ever part of your world, this is one Miami stop that actually lives up to the hype. Let me know your thoughts and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.