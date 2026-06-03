Miami’s Biggest Fourth of July Party Just Announced a Stacked Lineup

Photos: Ashanti through the years 2009: Recording artisits Ja Rule (left) and Ashanti perform onstage at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on September 23, 2009, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami is going all out for Independence Day this year, and with America celebrating its 250th anniversary, one of the city’s biggest parties is shaping up to be an unforgettable one.

Bayfront Park is set to host 250 United, an all day celebration featuring live music, food, fireworks and a massive drone show over Biscayne Bay. Hosted by Miami favorite DJ Irie, the event will bring together a lineup packed with familiar names including Ashanti, Ja Rule, The Fray and Shaggy.

Also scheduled to perform are Miami music legend Willy Chirino, 112 members Slim and Mike, and Orlando Mendez, making the event a mix of pop, rock, reggae and hometown talent.

Beyond the music, attendees can enjoy local food vendors, cocktails and family friendly activities throughout the day. The celebration will also feature a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Fan Zone festivities, giving soccer fans a chance to catch the semifinal action on a giant screen before the concert kicks into high gear.

The night will wrap up with a drone show followed by a fireworks display over Biscayne Bay as the city celebrates the nation’s milestone 250th year.

250 United: America’s 250th Celebration takes place July 4 at Bayfront Park, located at 301 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami. Gates open at 1 p.m. and festivities continue through midnight.

Best of all, admission is completely free, though attendees must RSVP in advance to secure entry.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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