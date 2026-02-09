Miami’s Billion Dollar Boat Show Is Back And It Is Bigger Than Ever

The Miami International Boat Show is ready to make waves once again and it is shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year in South Florida.

The show sets sail starting February 11 at the Miami Beach Convention Center and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors. Organizers say the event generates more than one billion dollars in economic impact, making it a massive win for Miami and the boating world.

Guests can expect more than 1,000 exhibiting brands and over 1,000 vessels on display, ranging from sleek speedboats to jaw dropping luxury yachts. In addition to the convention center, attendees can explore vessels at Pride Park and other showcase areas.

For 2026, two new locations are being added. These include the Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue and Sailors Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami. The event runs through February 15.

Show ScheduleWednesday February 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.Thursday February 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Friday February 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Saturday February 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.Sunday February 15 from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parking And TransportationThe boat show has partnered with SpotHero to help guests reserve parking at nearby lots, garages, and valet services. A Google Map with all parking locations in Miami Beach and downtown is available on the event website. Water Taxi and shuttle options are also provided for those who want to arrive by land or sea.

Veterans AdmissionActive duty military members and veterans can receive complimentary tickets on Sunday February 18. Veterans can verify their status by emailing cxteam@informa.com or by presenting a valid ID at the entrance.

Food And DrinkA wide variety of food options will be available throughout the show, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free choices.

The Miami International Boat Show is owned by the National Marine Manufacturers Association in partnership with the International Yacht Brokers Association. Tickets and additional details are available on the official boat show website.