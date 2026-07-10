Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium Named the Most Expensive for World Cup Food!

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trionda, the official match ball, prior to the International Friendly between Argentina and Venezuela at Hard Rock Stadium on October 10, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Adidas Trionda will be used in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Trionda, the official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026

If you’ve ever been to Hard Rock Stadium, this probably won’t surprise you.

According to a new study by Casino.org, Hard Rock Stadium has the most expensive concession prices of any stadium hosting matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The study compared the cost of everyday stadium items like food, drinks, snacks, and water. While prices are high everywhere, Miami came in at the top. One menu item getting all the attention? A $75 order of caviar topped tater tots.

To be fair, that’s a specialty item, but even regular stadium food and drinks aren’t exactly cheap.

If you’re heading to the World Cup quarterfinal or the third place match, you may want to eat before you go. Your wallet will probably thank you.

Would you pay Miami stadium prices, or is that a hard pass?