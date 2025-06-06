Miley Cyrus Stuns NYC Crowd with Surprise Show and Mic Drop Exit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus presents the Record of the Year award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus shocked fans with an unexpected performance at Bemelmans Bar in The Carlyle Hotel on June 2 — and she left in true rockstar fashion.

The 32-year-old pop star performed two songs from her new album Something Beautiful, plus her Grammy-winning hit “Flowers,” in an intimate, surprise set made possible by FANMADE. Mid-performance, Cyrus joked that her powerhouse vocals were echoing all the way up to “the penthouse.”

As she wrapped her final song, the Hannah Montana alum gave the crowd one last unforgettable moment: “It’s time to get back to my penthouse,” she quipped — before tossing the mic to the floor and strutting off, leaving her stunned band behind.

The performance wasn’t just a musical treat — it was a full Miley moment.