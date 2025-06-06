Miley Cyrus Stuns NYC Crowd with Surprise Show and Mic Drop Exit

67th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus presents the Record of the Year award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miley Cyrus shocked fans with an unexpected performance at Bemelmans Bar in The Carlyle Hotel on June 2 — and she left in true rockstar fashion.

The 32-year-old pop star performed two songs from her new album Something Beautiful, plus her Grammy-winning hit “Flowers,” in an intimate, surprise set made possible by FANMADE. Mid-performance, Cyrus joked that her powerhouse vocals were echoing all the way up to “the penthouse.”

As she wrapped her final song, the Hannah Montana alum gave the crowd one last unforgettable moment: “It’s time to get back to my penthouse,” she quipped — before tossing the mic to the floor and strutting off, leaving her stunned band behind.

The performance wasn’t just a musical treat — it was a full Miley moment.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!