Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Stranger Things Costars Roasted Her Lunch on Set

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" FYC Event at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Even Eleven couldn’t escape a little lunchtime teasing.

During a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her Stranger Things castmates constantly made fun of the British meals she brought to set while filming the hit Netflix series.

Brown said her American costars were always confused by her go-to lunch, a classic British jacket potato topped with baked beans and cheese.

“They’d be like, ‘Mate, what are you eating?’” Brown recalled with a laugh, explaining that her meals often became the target of jokes.

The actress said the reactions got so bad that she’d sometimes hide in a corner just to enjoy her lunch in peace.

To Brown, though, the meal wasn’t strange at all.

“It’s a jacket potato with beans and cheese. It’s nothing,” she said.

She also pointed out the cultural difference between filming in the United States and back home in England.

“When I go on set in England, everyone’s like, ‘Having a jacket! Lovely!’” she joked.

Brown, who played Eleven throughout all five seasons of Stranger Things, recently wrapped up the series after its final season premiered. The hit Netflix show also picked up seven Emmy nominations, including recognition for production design, visual effects, sound, stunt coordination and prosthetic makeup.

These days, Brown lives in Georgia with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, and their daughter, but she says one thing hasn’t changed. Whenever she visits her mom in England, she’s almost guaranteed to be served another helping of homemade spaghetti bolognese.

According to Brown, it’s become such a staple that she joked she’ll probably spend the next 50 years eating different versions of “spag bol.”

Now the debate is on. Would you try a baked potato topped with beans and cheese, or are Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things friends onto something?