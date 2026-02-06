Millions of Americans Plan to Miss Work After the Super Bowl and It Could Cost Billions

If calling out sick the Monday after the Super Bowl feels like a tradition, new data suggests you are not alone.

According to UKG, an estimated 26.21 million employed Americans plan to miss work the day after the Super Bowl. That would mark a second straight record and a jump from 22.6 million workers in 2025. UKG estimates the impact could cost businesses more than 5.2 billion dollars in lost productivity.

The survey, conducted with The Harris Poll, found that many employees are planning ahead. About 13.1 million workers say they will take a pre approved day off, while 6.5 million plan to swap shifts. Another 3.3 million admit they plan to call out sick despite not being ill.

Fewer employees say they plan to disappear without notice this year, but nearly 4.9 million still expect to arrive late without telling their manager.

The survey also suggests better planning could reduce last minute call outs. More than half of employees say early coverage planning and clear communication from managers would make them less likely to skip work.

The debate over making Super Bowl Monday a national holiday continues to grow, with 48 percent of employees now supporting the idea. Still, UKG notes that with most Americans working in frontline roles, staffing challenges are likely to remain no matter what.

The survey was conducted online in January 2026 among more than 1,200 U.S. adults.