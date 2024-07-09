Miranda Priestly Returns: A Sequel to The Devil Wears Prada in the Works

Fans of The Devil Wears Prada have reason to celebrate: Miranda Priestly, the formidable fashion icon played by Meryl Streep, may be gracing the big screen once again. Reports have surfaced that Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer behind the 2006 box office hit, is currently crafting a sequel to the beloved film, according to Puck News.

Wendy Finerman, who produced the original film, is onboard to develop and produce the follow-up. Even more exciting, David Frankel, the director of the first installment, is in discussions about returning to helm the sequel, as reported by Deadline.

While McKenna and Finerman are confirmed to be involved, details about casting remain under wraps. The original film starred Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, alongside Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Adrian Grenier. These actors brought to life the dynamic world of fashion magazines, with Streep’s portrayal of the imperious Miranda Priestly earning her a fourteenth Oscar nomination.

The 2006 film, adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel, follows Andy Sachs, a recent college graduate played by Hathaway, who lands a job as Miranda Priestly’s assistant at the fictional fashion magazine Runway. As Andy navigates the demands of her job, she is supported (and sometimes challenged) by Emily Charlton (Blunt), Nigel (Tucci), and others in the high-stakes world of fashion.

Originally released in June 2006, The Devil Wears Prada was a massive success, grossing over $326 million worldwide. It not only captivated audiences with its portrayal of the fashion industry but also became a cultural phenomenon.

Puck reports that the sequel’s storyline may pick up with Miranda Priestly still at the helm of Runway, navigating the challenges of modern publishing and the magazine’s financial struggles. Meanwhile, Emily Charlton is said to have ascended to an executive role within one of Runway’s luxury brand advertisers, adding an intriguing twist to the narrative.

Fox 2000 Pictures, the studio behind the original film, is now under Disney’s umbrella following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. This transition brings new possibilities and resources for the continuation of the beloved story.

As details continue to emerge about the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, fans eagerly await the return of their favorite characters and the continuation of the glamorous, yet complex world of fashion publishing. Stay tuned for more updates as the project unfolds and Hollywood gears up to bring Miranda Priestly back to life on the silver screen once more.