Mom Unapologetically WILL NOT Return Shopping Cart To Cart Corral

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A mom is getting some mixed feedback on her take about returning the shopping cart to the cart corral. She explains that she should be exempt because she “is not going to load up her kids in the car, leave the kids, and return the cart”

The internet is mostly against her take with some people saying she should just park closer to the cart return, take the kids when returning it, or simply leaving the kids in the car for the short amount of time it takes to return the cart. Other mother’s are at her side saying the number one priority is the kid’s safety and that they don’t care if they get dirty looks.

What are your thoughts?


Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

