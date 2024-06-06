Mom Unapologetically WILL NOT Return Shopping Cart To Cart Corral

Shopping cart rescue Stock photo of a shopping cart in a parking lot. A courtesy clerk at an Illinois grocery store is being heralded a hero for taking quick action to save an endangered infant. (zhangpeng/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A mom is getting some mixed feedback on her take about returning the shopping cart to the cart corral. She explains that she should be exempt because she “is not going to load up her kids in the car, leave the kids, and return the cart”

The internet is mostly against her take with some people saying she should just park closer to the cart return, take the kids when returning it, or simply leaving the kids in the car for the short amount of time it takes to return the cart. Other mother’s are at her side saying the number one priority is the kid’s safety and that they don’t care if they get dirty looks.

What are your thoughts?



