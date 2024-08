Celine Dion through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: Singer Celine Dion performs onstage during the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We all sobbed during Celine Dion’s iconic performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her battle with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ has been nothing short of inspiring with her ability to overcome and rise above it. Look at the moments leading up to her moment at the Olympics.